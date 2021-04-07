Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press...
27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties
A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were killed in an early Tuesday afternoon vehicle crash,...
20 and 17 year old killed in crash after car becomes airborne, hits tree
Two arrests have been made in the fatal UTV hit and run that left a 14-year-old girl dead on...
2 arrests made in Calhoun County UTV hit and run that left 14-year-old girl dead
A Florida appellate court has ruled in favor of the Florida Police Benevolent Association,...
Appeals Court rules to keep names of Tallahassee officers involved in shootings confidential
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as its first Black woman mayor.
A chance to rise: St. Louis elects 1st Black female mayor
St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as its first Black woman mayor.
First Black woman wins St. Louis mayoral race
What’s Brewing? April 7, 2021