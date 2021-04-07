Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

