2 arrests made in Calhoun County UTV hit and run that left 14-year-old girl dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) - Two arrests have been made in the fatal UTV hit and run that left a 14-year-old girl dead on March 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said late Tuesday night. The teen was identified as Jaylynn Jordan.

31-year-old Benjamin Michael Harris of Alford turned himself in to FHP at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run and failure to remain at a scene involving death.

32-year-old Brandon Robert Harris of Cottondale was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was officially charged with felony hit and run, failure to stop at a crash scene involving serious bodily injury or death and felony driving while license is suspended or revoked, habitual offender.

According to deputies, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a teenager being hit by an ATV on Lake McKenzie Road, in the Mossy Pond Community. Medical personnel determined the teen was dead at the scene.

