19-year-old TCC student killed in Orlando hit-and-run

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old Tallahassee Community College student was killed in a hit-and-run in Orlando while trying to make it home to South Florida for Easter.

TCC confirmed to WCTV that Anthony Mejias was enrolled for the spring 2021 semester. According to a report from WSVN, Mejias was taking a bus from Tallahassee to Pembroke Pines and had lost his ID and phone during a layover in Orlando, preventing him from getting on the next bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WSVN his body was found a little over a mile away from the bus station on Saturday, April 3.

Mejias’ mother had filed a missing person report before he was positively identified as the victim.

The hit-and-run suspect is still on the loose.

A GoFundMe page raising money for Mejias’ funeral has already raised more than $18,000.

