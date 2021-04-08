New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have served warrants for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to Larry Bollin, the accused gunman in Thursday’s mass shooting in Bryan. Bollin was already in the Brazos County Jail on charges of murder and attempted capital murder. Each offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony with a punishment range of 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

During an earlier arraignment hearing Friday afternoon, Judge Celina Vasquez set Bollin’s bond at $1.2 million in Brazos County. He also received a $1 million bond for a warrant out of Grimes County for attempted capital murder. His bonds currently total $2.2 million.

Police confirm one person was killed and five others were shot in the attack. Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Juan Rojas Tovar was also shot in Grimes County in connection to the business shooting. Police and DPS officials say Bollin was taken into custody in Bedias, but could not rule out whether another suspect was involved.

Timothy Smith, 40, has been identified as the victim in the deadly shooting. Authorities say Smith succumbed to his injuries while officers secured the scene.

At a 6 p.m. press conference Thursday, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they do not have a motive for the suspect in the shooting.

Tovar was shot while pursuing the suspect in Grimes County. He was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The trooper underwent surgery Thursday, and as of Friday morning, DPS says Tovar is in critical but stable condition.

Buske said police were called to the cabinet manufacturer at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on the scene at 2:36 p.m., at which point the suspect had left the business.

One person died at the scene and four were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition, according to Buske. The police chief said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.

St. Joseph Health says one patient is in stable condition at St. Joseph Health- College Station and four are at a St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. Two patients at the Bryan hospital are currently in critical condition and two are currently stable.

Buske said the suspect is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and used a handgun in the shooting. A witness working in the building told police Bollin “emptied a magazine in Timothy’s direction.” He then reportedly reloaded and started firing around the rest of the room. Witnesses at the scene told KBTX the attacks appeared targeted, but police have not confirmed a motive yet.

The business did not go on lockdown once police arrived on the scene because the suspect had fled the area, according to Buske. Employees at the scene were interviewed and have since been released. On Thursday, police were working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates. Most employees have been allowed to leave the facility.

When asked about Bryan being added to the growing list of cities that have experienced mass shootings in 2021, Buske said an event like this is unprecedented..

“This is the first incident like this in the city that I’m aware of,” said Buske.

He noted that addressing mental illness in the community is vital to curbing more mass shootings like this from happening.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M police responded to the scene, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Federal agencies also provided manpower and support at the scene.

DPS Bryan Mass Shooting Update WATCH NOW: DPS officials provide update on today's mass shooting in Bryan. Watch in the app Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, April 8, 2021

A statement from Kent Moore Cabinets is below:

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved. Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

