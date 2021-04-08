Advertisement

Canes, Dawgs and Gators highlight future FAMU football schedules

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team has announced 16 future football games, many of which feature matchups against in-state opponents and high-level FBS teams.

FAMU has announced three future non-conference games for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, two games each for the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2027 seasons and one game for the 2026 and 2028 campaigns.

Highlights of the future Fang schedules include two matchups against the Miami Hurricanes, a matchup against both the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs and the continuation of their series with South Carolina State, which is no longer a conference game with FAMU’s move to the SWAC for the 2021 season.

The following is the announced future schedules by the Rattlers:

2021

Fort Valley State University (September 11)

University of South Florida (September 18)

South Carolina State University (October 9)

2022

University of North Carolina (August 27)

Albany State University (September 10)

South Carolina State University (October 8)

2023

University of South Florida (September 9)

South Carolina State University (October 7)

2024

Troy University (August 31)

University of Miami (September 7)

2025

University of South Alabama (August 30)

University of Florida (October 11)

2026

University of Miami (September 10)

2027

University of Alabama-Birmingham (September 2)

University of South Florida (September 18)

2028

University of Georgia (September 9)

For more on future FAMU football schedules, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators
Scottie Barnes entering his name for NBA Draft
Semrau: Once mother, father were healthy, returning to team felt right
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Semrau: Once mother, father were healthy, returning to team felt right
FSU Batgirls keeping tradition alive despite COVID restrictions
Rush Propst
Georgia Professional Standards Commission opens another investigation into Rush Propst