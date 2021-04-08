Canes, Dawgs and Gators highlight future FAMU football schedules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team has announced 16 future football games, many of which feature matchups against in-state opponents and high-level FBS teams.

FAMU has announced three future non-conference games for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, two games each for the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2027 seasons and one game for the 2026 and 2028 campaigns.

Highlights of the future Fang schedules include two matchups against the Miami Hurricanes, a matchup against both the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs and the continuation of their series with South Carolina State, which is no longer a conference game with FAMU’s move to the SWAC for the 2021 season.

The following is the announced future schedules by the Rattlers:

2021

Fort Valley State University (September 11)

University of South Florida (September 18)

South Carolina State University (October 9)

2022

University of North Carolina (August 27)

Albany State University (September 10)

South Carolina State University (October 8)

2023

University of South Florida (September 9)

South Carolina State University (October 7)

2024

Troy University (August 31)

University of Miami (September 7)

2025

University of South Alabama (August 30)

University of Florida (October 11)

2026

University of Miami (September 10)

2027

University of Alabama-Birmingham (September 2)

University of South Florida (September 18)

2028

University of Georgia (September 9)

