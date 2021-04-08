Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County
A second strong volcanic eruption rocked St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday. (Source: CNN...
Island of St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives