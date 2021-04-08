Advertisement

Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office said a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the 4-month-old was found Wednesday in Orion Township, which is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Deputies said the baby was found in a hypothermic state, meaning his body was losing heat. They wrapped the boy in warm blankets after removing his wet clothing.

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital for overnight observation and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able [to] locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Facebook post. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Investigators said a 37-year-old woman, who wasn’t identified as of Wednesday, was reported to be ringing doorbells in the area where the baby was abandoned. Neighbors said she was distraught and thought someone was chasing her with guns.

When deputies talked to the woman, they learned she had an infant son, which prompted the search that led to the discovery of the baby.

Deputies said they are seeking a warrant for the mother’s arrest and believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

Deputies Find 4-Month-Old Baby After Mother Apparently Abandons Him Near an Orion Township Creek PONTIAC, Mich. – April...

Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County
A second strong volcanic eruption rocked St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday. (Source: CNN...
Island of St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives