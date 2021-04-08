Advertisement

FAMU DRS, James Coleman hosting food drive Saturday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Florida A&M University Developmental Research School and James Coleman of Mentor for the Kids will partner for a food drive.

The food drive will run from 8-10 a.m. at 400 West Orange Avenue. Those attending are asked to enter the site from Wahnish Way.

The program, based out of Jacksonville, has Tallahassee ties, as Tallahassee is Coleman’s hometown.

The last food drive helped over 300 families, according to Coleman.

