Georgia Professional Standards Commission opens another investigation into Rush Propst

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Professional Standards Commission has opened another investigation into Rush Propst.

The commission voted to launch an investigation into the Valdosta High School head football coach on Thursday. In March, the commission received a formal complaint against Propst.

BREAKING: The Georgia Professional Standards Commission has “opened a case” into Rush Propst. pic.twitter.com/7NSpZKZLEz — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) April 8, 2021

Our sources tell me Propst isn't happy, he's surprised they'd open an investigation based on hearsay. https://t.co/AYZSHOpHD3 — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) April 8, 2021

Here’s what will happen with the investigation:

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission establishes and certifies licenses for educators in the state.

The commission will notify an investigator.

The investigator will then investigate. The investigation could take months.

Once complete, the investigator will write a report. Any kind of identifying information will be redacted.

The report will then go back to the commission, who will then review the facts of the case.

If the commission finds that sanctions are necessary, the educator — Propst — will be notified of their recommendations.

Propst will then have 30 days to accept or appeal the sanctions.

If he appeals and requests a hearing, the commission will notify Georgia’s attorney general.

Propst was investigated by the commission in 2019 while he was the head football coach of Colquitt County High School.

The commission later reinstated his teaching certificate in March 2020.

He was also reprimanded by the commission in 2016, according to a WALB open records request.

