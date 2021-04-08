Advertisement

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video of alligator relocation

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam footage of the removal of a TikTok viral alligator.

The alligator was discovered on March 31 under a parked car at an apartment complex in Tampa. The gator was over 10-feet-long and it took several officers to remove the reptile.

After multiple angles of the removal went viral on TikTok, HCSO decided to release the footage from one of the deputy’s body cameras.

Deputy Wheaton's Gator Call 2021

You may have seen this gator in a few viral TikToks recently, but it doesn’t get better than this angle from Deputy Wheaton’s body cam! 🐊 On March 31, #teamHCSO and MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife received a call at 8:45 a.m. regarding an alligator under a parked car at an apartment complex in Tampa. The caller advised there was a pond nearby, but this was no small gator… it was 10’2”!!! FWC dispatched a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to transfer the alligator to an alligator farm. The gator was not harmed and fortunately, no one was injured. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 𝟴𝟲𝟲-𝟯𝟵𝟮-𝟰𝟮𝟴𝟲 IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR — it’s mating season and in general, gators become more visible and active during spring and summer! When temperatures rise, their metabolism increases, and they start looking for food. HCSO and FWC want to make sure you know what to do in the event you find yourself in a similar situation as this one! 🚨 Keep a safe distance 🚨 Keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge 🚨 Swim only in designated swimming areas during the daylight (gators are most active between dusk and dawn) 🚨 NEVER feed a gator You can learn more at MyFWC.com/Alligator #HillsboroughCounty #FloridaGator #Alligators #FWC #FloridaFishAndWildlifeConservation #HCSO #HCSOd1 #Gator #Aligator

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

It is alligator mating season and Floridians should expect to have more sightings of the creatures. If you run into one you should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 𝟴𝟲𝟲-𝟯𝟵𝟮-𝟰𝟮𝟴𝟲.

Here are some safety tips from Florida Fish and Wildlife:

  • Keep a safe distance
  • Keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during the daylight (gators are most active between dusk and dawn)
  • NEVER feed a gator

