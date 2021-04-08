Leon County Schools announce in-person graduations for Class of 2021
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has announced they will hold in-person graduations this year for the Class of 2021.
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna made the announcement, along with other high school principals, via Facebook.
Hanna says graduations at Gene Cox Stadium will begin Monday, June 7.
A full graduation schedule can be seen below or by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.