Leon County Schools announce in-person graduations for Class of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has announced they will hold in-person graduations this year for the Class of 2021.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna made the announcement, along with other high school principals, via Facebook.

We are excited to announce plans for Graduation Ceremonies to take place in-person and outside at Gene Cox Stadium for the #Classof2021! 👨🏽‍🎓👩‍🎓 Posted by Leon County Schools on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Hanna says graduations at Gene Cox Stadium will begin Monday, June 7.

A full graduation schedule can be seen below or by clicking here.

