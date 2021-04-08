Advertisement

Tallahassee police looking for suspect in January robbery

TPD released a photo of the suspect running away from the scene of the crime on its Facebook...
TPD released a photo of the suspect running away from the scene of the crime on its Facebook page Thursday morning.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened in the 800 block of Delaware Street on Jan. 19.

TPD released a photo of the suspect running away from the scene of the crime on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

“The suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 40 years old, wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and blue jeans,” TPD wrote in its Facebook post.

TPD says if you have any information, you can reach out to the investigator on the case at 850-891-4565.

The Tallahassee Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a robbery occurring in the 800 block of...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, April 8, 2021

