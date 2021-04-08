Tallahassee police looking for suspect in January robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened in the 800 block of Delaware Street on Jan. 19.

TPD released a photo of the suspect running away from the scene of the crime on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

“The suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 40 years old, wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and blue jeans,” TPD wrote in its Facebook post.

TPD says if you have any information, you can reach out to the investigator on the case at 850-891-4565.

