Travis Rudolph makes first court appearance following murder arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former FSU football star Travis Rudolph made his first court appearance in Palm Beach County Thursday morning after his arrest on murder charges. The judge ordered him to be held without bond until his trial.

Rudolph was arrested Wednesday on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, according to court documents made public Thursday morning.

The shooting, court papers say, stemmed from an argument in Rudolph’s front yard. One of the victims told deputies they had gone to Rudolph’s home to talk to him after Rudolph’s girlfriend said they had been in a fight. He said Rudolph was immediately “combative and confrontational.”

A witness told deputies he saw Rudolph holding a rifle and firing on the men’s car as they tried to flee the scene.

The probable cause affidavit says it all unfolded Wednesday soon after midnight.

Court records say West Palm Beach police officers responded to a shooting call in West Palm Beach just as Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to reports of a gunshot victim in Lake Park, Florida.

When West Palm Beach Police arrived on the scene at 40th and Broadway, they found one man shot repeatedly in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Court records show two other men were there on the scene as well: the driver and a rear passenger.

At the same time, Palm Beach County deputies were responding to a call about a gunshot victim on Redwood Drive in Lake Park. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, court papers say.

Court records show at his first appearance, Rudolph was appointed a public defender and ordered to have no contact with any of the victims or their families.

The judge set two new court dates on May 7 and June 3.

You can read the probable cause affidavit at this link or below.

