Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A celebration of life will be held for Makayla Campa on April 15 from 6-10 p.m. at Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

Campa was one of two Chiles High School students who have died following a crash on North Meridian Road in the early morning hours of March 29. Caden Staats died at the scene.

Campa was in critical condition following the crash and was declared braindead two days later, according to the family.

In a message to the Chiles community on Friday, CHS Principal Joe Burgess says administrators and guidance will be visiting classes to talk to students and offer counseling:

Dear Timberwolf Family, It is with deep sorrow that we have been asked to share the following information with you following the passing of our beloved student, Makayla Campa. We thank you for your thoughts, prayers and continued support for Makayla’s family and Chiles High School. Administration and Guidance are visiting classes to talk to students and offer counseling to them. If students have cards or want to make cards of expression for their love and support, our guidance office will be open throughout the week to do that. We will make sure the family receives their works of expression.

