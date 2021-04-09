Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A celebration of life will be held for Makayla Campa on April 15 from 6-10 p.m. at Goodwood Museum and Gardens.
Campa was one of two Chiles High School students who have died following a crash on North Meridian Road in the early morning hours of March 29. Caden Staats died at the scene.
Campa was in critical condition following the crash and was declared braindead two days later, according to the family.
In a message to the Chiles community on Friday, CHS Principal Joe Burgess says administrators and guidance will be visiting classes to talk to students and offer counseling:
