Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl is dead and several people are injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East Thursday night.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 10:23 p.m. near the 185 mile marker.

The SUV, which held five people, was parked on the shoulder of I-10 and started making its way back onto the interstate, when a semi-truck slammed into it from behind, sending the SUV into a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. The 12-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Another 12-year-old, 14-year-old and 6-year-old sustained minor injuries in the crash. All five people were from New York. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, all FL-511 cameras in the area show there is no longer an active scene, and all lanes are open.

