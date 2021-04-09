Advertisement

Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.(AP)
By Ryan Kaufman and WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl is dead and several people are injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East Thursday night.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 10:23 p.m. near the 185 mile marker.

The SUV, which held five people, was parked on the shoulder of I-10 and started making its way back onto the interstate, when a semi-truck slammed into it from behind, sending the SUV into a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. The 12-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Another 12-year-old, 14-year-old and 6-year-old sustained minor injuries in the crash. All five people were from New York. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, all FL-511 cameras in the area show there is no longer an active scene, and all lanes are open.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County