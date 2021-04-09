FAMU offering Johnson & Johnson shots at Lawson Center vaccination site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced the Al Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site will offer 100 doses daily of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning this Saturday.

FAMU says the distribution of the J&J shot will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for at least five days.

The one-shot vaccine will be offered alongside the two-shot Moderna vaccine, which will still be offered.

The university says the site will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

“We are fortunate to have a free vaccination site; not everyone has that,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “It’s going to take all of us working together to end this pandemic.”

FAMU Director of Student Health Services, Tanya Tatum, said, “We would like as many community members to come out and we hope individuals who are uncomfortable with two shots will come out to get the J&J vaccine that’s one dose you’re done. We just wanna see you come out.”

The shots are available to all adults aged 18 and older. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Tatum said that while things have been relatively slow at the site, they have distributed more than 5,000 shots as of Thursday.

For more information regarding FAMU’s vaccination site, click here or see below.

FAMU Lawson Center Site To Offer Johnson https://t.co/a82hKQRR4k — FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) April 9, 2021

