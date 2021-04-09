Advertisement

Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme

Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee office manager accused in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme is now heading to prison.

Federal court records show Kimberly Austin was sentenced Friday to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Austin was arrested last year along with Dr. Moses DeGraft-Johnson and accused of filing $23 million in bogus Medicaid and Medicare claims while running the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida.

DeGraft-Johnson has already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in June.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County