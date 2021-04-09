Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee office manager accused in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme is now heading to prison.

Federal court records show Kimberly Austin was sentenced Friday to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Austin was arrested last year along with Dr. Moses DeGraft-Johnson and accused of filing $23 million in bogus Medicaid and Medicare claims while running the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida.

DeGraft-Johnson has already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in June.

