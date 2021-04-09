Advertisement

Scottie Barnes entering his name for NBA Draft

Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators
Scottie Barnes drive to the basket against the Florida Gators(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes announced he will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft, foregoing the remainder of his Seminole eligibility.

Barnes, a projected lottery pick, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and four rebounds in 24 games, mostly coming off the bench, for the Noles this year. He was FSU’s third-leading scorer, behind only M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Semrau: Once mother, father were healthy, returning to team felt right
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Semrau: Once mother, father were healthy, returning to team felt right
FSU Batgirls keeping tradition alive despite COVID restrictions
Rush Propst
Georgia Professional Standards Commission opens another investigation into Rush Propst