Scottie Barnes entering his name for NBA Draft
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes announced he will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft, foregoing the remainder of his Seminole eligibility.
Barnes, a projected lottery pick, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and four rebounds in 24 games, mostly coming off the bench, for the Noles this year. He was FSU’s third-leading scorer, behind only M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray.
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29.
