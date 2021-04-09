Scottie Barnes entering his name for NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes announced he will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft, foregoing the remainder of his Seminole eligibility.

Barnes, a projected lottery pick, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and four rebounds in 24 games, mostly coming off the bench, for the Noles this year. He was FSU’s third-leading scorer, behind only M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29.

