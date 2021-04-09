Semrau: Once mother, father were healthy, returning to team felt right

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Imagine being away from sports and, through the 2020/21 season, returning to see just how different it all is: That’s exactly what’s happened to Sue Semrau after her leave of absence.

But, this month, she returned to the Florida State women’s basketball team recharged and, most importantly, with her mother cancer-free.

Semrau did admit it took some adjusting to coaching after COVID and even joked about how hard it is to coach with a mask. When asked in her first media availability upon her return on Friday if she was ready to get back to her passion, she says once things were right with her family, she was anxious to get back to work.

“When my mom had a full head of hair and was double vaccinated and my dad was double vaccinated and she has a new puppy, it was like ‘Ok, now I can go back,’ and so when I came back, that’s when I started to really miss it and when I got and met with the players one on one, spent time with them, that’s what I miss.”

