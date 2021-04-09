Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a deadly crash on Bronough Street early Friday morning.

According to TPD, traffic was blocked on Bronough Street between Fourth Avenue and Brevard Street around 4 a.m. The driver, a man, died from his injuries and TPD says his next of kin has been notified.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

If you have any information for police about this crash, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

