Advertisement

Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a deadly crash on Bronough Street early Friday morning.

According to TPD, traffic was blocked on Bronough Street between Fourth Avenue and Brevard Street around 4 a.m. The driver, a man, died from his injuries and TPD says his next of kin has been notified.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

If you have any information for police about this crash, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash on Bronough Street. The driver, an adult male, has...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County