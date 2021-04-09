Advertisement

WATCH: Liberty County deputies arrest one for distribution of meth to drug dealers

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has been executed on a county...
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has been executed on a county resident in relation to a drug investigation in the county.(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has been executed on a county resident in relation to a drug investigation in the county.

Liberty County deputies say the suspect, who officials say will be identified next week, has been supplying crystal methamphetamine to drug dealers in the county.

Authorities published a video of the warrant being executed to Facebook Friday afternoon.

Yesterday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug...

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County