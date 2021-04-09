WATCH: Liberty County deputies arrest one for distribution of meth to drug dealers

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant has been executed on a county resident in relation to a drug investigation in the county.

Liberty County deputies say the suspect, who officials say will be identified next week, has been supplying crystal methamphetamine to drug dealers in the county.

Authorities published a video of the warrant being executed to Facebook Friday afternoon.

Yesterday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 9, 2021

