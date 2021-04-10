Advertisement

1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County

One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Gray Media)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m.

According to FHP, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Springhill Road in the vicinity of New Hope Church Road. The vehicle traveled off onto the left shoulder of the roadway where the front of the vehicle collided with a standing tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

