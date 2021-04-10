Advertisement

Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting

Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the Leon County Jail Friday.
Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the Leon County Jail Friday.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly filed charges allege the woman involved in Thursday night’s hostage situation turned officer-involved shooting was an accomplice. She’s now charged with felony murder.

According to a TPD spokesperson, 28-year-old Valerie Hatton was detained following the incident and later charged sometime Friday.

Hatton has been charged with 2nd degree felony murder, meaning Hatton is not accused of killing anyone, but allegedly committed a felony that resulted in a death.

She also faces armed robbery, armed burglary with assault, and kidnapping (false imprisonment) charges.

Based on information provided by Tallahassee Police, the death in this incident came at the hands of a TPD officer, allegedly firing in self-defense as the suspect leaped out of a second story window with a weapon drawn toward officers.

Court records list Hatton’s residence in St. Louis, Missouri. She made a first appearance in court Friday and was assigned a public defender. The judge assigned $15,000 bail.

