BPS asking public for help locating dog that jumped from elderly owner’s vehicle, ran away

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help locating a dog that jumped out of her elderly owner’s vehicle on April 8.

The incident happened on Airport Road near Driver Services in West Bainbridge. According to BPS, the female dog took off running and her owner was unable to catch her.

If you see her, BPS is asking that you call Animal Control Officer Jeff Turner immediately at 229-515-0172.

