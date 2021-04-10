Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was quiet in the Big Bend and South Georgia, but that is expected to change closer to the noon hour. A cold front in the eastern U.S. along with a potent mid-level trough of low pressure is helping to push a strong line of thunderstorms and heavy rain into South Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for parts of the western Florida Panhandle as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday. That line is forecast to move into Southwest Georgia as soon as late morning with the rest of the line nearing the Apalachicola River between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and pushing through the rest of the Big Bend and South Georgia through the afternoon.

A level-2 risk of severe weather was in place for the entire viewing area with the biggest threat being damaging winds and lower threats of hail and tornadoes. Be sure to have the Pinpoint Weather App to receive watches and warnings along with updates from the team. Rain chances stay through the day into the early evening, but rain odds drop late evening.

Rain chances return Sunday morning, but mainly along the Gulf Coast as another batch of showers and storms develops around another shortwave trough of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Overall, rain chances are at 60% Sunday with highs in the 80s. A level-1 risk of severe weather is in place for the southern and Southeast Big Bend Sunday with damaging winds being a larger threat.

Monday will be nicer with more sunshine and morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the 80s. Rain odds Monday will only be at 10%. Rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front approaches the viewing area. The front may pass to the south of the area Thursday, but lingering moisture and mid-level energy will keep low-end rain chances in the forecast Thursday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.