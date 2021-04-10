City of Valdosta proposes ordinance to allow open containers in downtown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed ordinance that will allow open containers in downtown Valdosta was up for discussion Thursday night.

This means people can grab a drink and walk around with it as long as it’s in the required cup.

Georgia Beer Company is excited about this possibility.

“There’s definitely been a movement to create a more robust experience in downtown,” said Chris Jones Founder and Director of business development for Georgia Beer Company.

He says this ordinance is a good move and something the city needs.

Jones says this fun environment could improve the quality of life for Valdosta and surrounding counties.

“With the new entertainment district, you’ll be able to take a to-go beer, from let’s say here Georgia Beer Company and walk east to downtown into the entertainment district and that’s just a fun thing, in my opinion. To be able to have a few beers, grab one to go.. walk downtown.. maybe grab dinner.. go shopping, and really indulge in what downtown has to offer,” said Jones.

Not only will the ordinance attract people to downtown, but it will be beneficial for businesses in the area.

“You’re only allowed to have one cup at a time, so no double fisting walking around downtown,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.

HIll laid out some of the restrictions.

The times will be 11 a.m to midnight, every day unless there’s a special event.

The entertainment district area includes the brewer, any of the areas in the downtown from MLK on the southside to Magnolias on the north.

It also extends to the Turner Art Center and the new Amphitheater Park.

Alcohol will only be served in 16 ounce cups, clear and with the city logo.

Participating businesses must purchase from the city.

“The long term for us is to build the most vibrant fun and enjoyable downtown.. so our citizens to come down, they love it, they want to spend time here. Businesses want to invest here. The businesses that are here are successful,” said Hill.

“I think we’ve proven to the community that you can have a responsible and a productive business here in downtown and be a little outside of the historic laws that have been in place.,” said Jones.

On Thursday, the city council is just reviewing the ordinance and going over the details.

On the second hearing later this month, it’ll be voted on.

If passed, it goes into effect on April 23.

