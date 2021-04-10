Community activists react to officer-involved shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Community activists are raising concerns and calling for transparency as the Tallahassee Police Department continues to investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday night.

It’s the first officer involved shooting in Tallahassee this year, but local Black Lives Matter protesters have been vocal after the three officer-involved shootings last year.

TPD says the suspect who was shot and killed, raised a weapon at officers.

Activists tell WCTV they believe the shooting was unwarranted.

Police are withholding both the officers name and the name of the man shot under Marsy’s Law.

Trish Brown, a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC), is the raising the issue of using non-deadly force to apprehend suspects.

“I feel that there’s got to be other measures that can be taken into restraining folks it should not have to be shooting them. Again, this to me is another situation of capital punishment being used,” said Brown.

Brown says after last year’s officer involved shootings, TCAC wants the body camera footage released immediately to the public and not wait until a grand jury is convened.

