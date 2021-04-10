Damage reported in Seminole Co. following Saturday weather

IRON CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Damage has been reported in Seminole County following Saturday’s weather.

Seminole County EMA officials said the damage was in Iron City.

Officials said a home in the 100 block of Broad Street is totaled because of the damage.

The other damage was minor, according to EMA officials.

WALB First Alert Weather Team called a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for potentially severe weather.

