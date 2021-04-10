Advertisement

Damage reported in Seminole Co. following Saturday weather

Damage has been reported in Seminole County following Saturday’s weather.
Damage has been reported in Seminole County following Saturday's weather.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
IRON CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Damage has been reported in Seminole County following Saturday’s weather.

Seminole County EMA officials said the damage was in Iron City.

Officials said a home in the 100 block of Broad Street is totaled because of the damage.

The other damage was minor, according to EMA officials.

WALB First Alert Weather Team called a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for potentially severe weather.

