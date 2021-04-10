Family of 19-year-old TCC student killed in hit and run pleads for justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Anthony Mejias, the 19-year-old Tallahassee Community College student who was killed in a hit and run accident last week, is speaking out following his funeral Friday.

According to Meijas’ aunt, Rosie Blanco, her nephew had just moved to Tallahassee in January for school. He was enrolled in classes at TCC, and he had a passion for the arts.

Anthony was traveling from Tallahassee to Pembroke Pines to celebrate Easter with his family. He took the Redcoach bus service and ended up in Orlando for a 15 minute layover.

During that time, it is said that Meijas lost his phone, preventing him from getting on the connecting bus because he could not provide I.D. Blanco said after the bus driver closed the doors and left Mejias at the station Thursday around midnight, surveillance from the station captures him walking west.

Meijas’ mother was expecting to pick him up at the Fort Lauderdale Airport. When he never showed up, Blanco said his mother grew suspicious.

“She just sent a family texting saying please pray for Anthony, he wasn’t at the bus stop,” said Blanco.

After still not hearing from her son, the search began. Blanco said the family was unaware that the 19-year old never made it on the bus from Orlando. For days, they were calling hospitals, jails and South Florida morgues. Blanco said everyone kept telling them that no one matched Meijas’ description.

“By the grace of God, this BSO officer helped us and was the one that told us that Anthony never got on the bus from Orlando,” said Blanco.

Once they realized they were searching in the wrong place, the family drove three hours to Meijas’ last known location. Blanco said they strategized and decided to post fliers and canvas neighborhoods.

“The minute we left to split up in groups, my sister called me, and she said, ‘Rosie, Rosie, please pray for me. I got a call from the medical examiner’s officer,’” she recalled.

Rosie said she has to believe in her heart that the person responsible for killing her nephew might not have intended to, and for that reason, she’s asking the person to turn themselves in.

“You needed to stop and give him aid. He’s somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, he’s my nephew. He’s the most amazing cousin, so many cousins right now in so much pain. Just to think if you would have stopped to give him aid, you don’t know, he might have made it,” said Blanco.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for answers as to who struck Meijas that night.

After attending her nephew’s funeral on April 9, Blanco said she will always remember Anthony’s kind heart.

