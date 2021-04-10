FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a tragedy Saturday afternoon in Dixie County.

According to an FHP press release, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a private driveway located on the 100 Block of SE 894th Avenue in Suwanee, Florida, along Dixie County’s coast.

Troopers say the girl entered an empty box located a few feet behind a pickup truck parked in the driveway just before 12:30 p.m. The 45-year-old driver of the truck didn’t notice the girl, and struck the box with the truck’s left rear tire.

Dixie County EMS met the driver on scene and took the girl to the landing zone in Old Town, according to the release.

She was flown by helicopter to UF Health in Gainesville, where she later passed away.

According to FHP, the girl and the man driving the truck are both from Sparks, in Cook County, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.