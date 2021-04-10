Group wants community there for ethics hearing against Valdosta mayor

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The group that filed a complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson is pleading with the community to take part in the next hearing.

The group said there is strength in numbers.

There’s been a lot of back and forth between the complainants, the city’s attorney and the ethics board.

There’s no clear information on what’s expected at the next hearing.

The group just hopes people will attend and be there to represent them.

“I think it’s more of a brush off, " said Rev. Bruce Francis, president of the Concerned Clergies of Valdosta.

Francis said nothing is clear as to what is expected in the next hearing. But, he said they’re not backing down. They’re determined to push this until the end.

“For me, it’s suspicious that the ethics committee has focused on Section 3 of the ordinance, which is nothing to do with the complaint,” said Mark Patrick George, Mary Turner Project coordinator.

That section in the ordinance is more for criminal offenses.

George said that section has nothing to do with what the group’s accusations are.

They’re just hoping to be able to have a clear and open conversation at the hearing.

In the hearing, it’ll be determined if the case is credible. If it is, a second hearing will be scheduled. If not, it’ll be dismissed. It’s unclear if the evidence will be allowed to be presented or not.

But the group said they’ll be prepared.

Valdosta’s attorney Tim Tanner gave the following statement:

“The city and appointed Board of Ethics have and will continue to comply with their respective obligations under the city’s ethics ordinance and applicable Georgia law.”

No comment from the mayor.

“Well, it’s often said there’s strength in numbers, even if the numbers, representation from the community, even if they don’t make any type of statement, just the fact they are there and showing their concern for what is taking place,” said Francis.

The hearing is set for April 14, 10 a.m. at Valdosta City Hall.

To read more from the Concerned Clergies of Valdosta, click here. To read more about the complaint, click here.

