JCSO warning residents of phone scam

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is circulating in the county.

According to JCSO, a scammer is calling residents and claiming to be a member of JCSO. The scammer advises that the victim may have missed a court appearance and needs to resolve the matter by purchasing a money order to cover court costs.

JCSO said the scammer is using a “spoof” app that makes the call appear to originate from the Sheriff’s Office.

“No law enforcement agency will contact a member of the public to solicit money in this manner or to deal with a criminal matter in this fashion,” JCSO said.

If you receive a scam call like this, JCSO is asking that you contact the Office at 850-482-9648.

