LIVE UPDATES: Garnet & Gold Spring Game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is set to host its annual Garnet & Gold Spring Game Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network

The game will consist of two 12-minute quarters with a “TV timeout” programmed for the first change of possession after the 6-min mark in each quarter. Both quarters will be an 11 vs. 11 scrimmage. Individual and special teams work before and after the two quarters will also be included.

A total of 10,000 general admission tickets are available to fans.

Live updates and analysis will be provided here, and be sure to follow along with me and the rest of our WCTV Sports team on Twitter for more throughout the evening.

FINAL, GOLD 27-0

Gino English fires a touchdown pass to a wide-open Austin White to end the game.

That’s all from this year’s Garnet and Gold game. Not much activity from the offense over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Travis and Milton both looked excellent at times, while the offensive line is still clearly a major work in progress after allowing 11 sacks.

The young wide receivers like McClain, Burrell and Robinson both flashed some exciting potential as well.

We’ll have a more in-depth recap of the action a bit later. Thanks for following along!

11:09, 2nd QUARTER, GOLD 20-0

Grothaus knocks in a 28-yard field goal from the right hash on Milton’s second drive of the day.

The offense stalled in the red zone but not before a nice scramble for a first down by Milton, followed by an absolute dime over the middle of the field to Joshua Burrell for a big gain.

Milton looks impressive so far. He’s moving around very well and delivering the ball with excellent precision today.

END, 1st QUARTER, GOLD 17-0

Parker Grothaus finishes the quarter with a 41-yard field goal from the left hash. Travis was sacked on the previous play.

He made a tremendous play earlier in the drive to escape pressure to his right, keep his eyes downfield and find Cam McDonald deep over the middle for a huge gain. The offense has moved the ball pretty well in its two drives with Travis in the game.

Jermaine Johnson went to the injury tent after that long pass play but appears to be fine. He is staying on the sideline, which is a good sign.

7:29, 1st QUARTER, GOLD 14-0

Milton comes in for the offense’s third series and puts together an impressive drive. Starts off with a back-shoulder first down conversion to Jashaun Corbin.

Later in the drive he threw a nice ball down the far sideline to McClain, who made a terrific diving catch to put the offense in the red zone. On the next play, Milton found Bryan Robinson on a back-shoulder throw to the goal line for the touchdown.

9:20, 1st QUARTER, TURNOVER

Rodemaker was the quarterback in for the offense’s second series. He is intercepted by freshman CB Kevin Knowles, who jumped the route.

11:46, 1st QUARTER, GOLD 7-0

The Gold team scores on its first series after Travis finds Malik McClain for a 44-year touchdown on a 4th-and-1 play.

Lawrence Toafili had a couple of nice carries before the score.

PREGAME

Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton Tate Rodemaker and Gino English are the four quarterbacks dressed and warming up during pregame. Chubba Purdy has been our for all of spring practice with a shoulder injury.

Some good pregame recruiting news for the Seminoles also, as they land a commitment from three-star running back Rodney Hill. Hill decommitted from Virginia on Thursday and is expected to be in attendance today.

The quarterbacks took turns rotating through two-point conversion attempt reps. Milton looked to be moving pretty well during warmups. He was forced out of the pocket to his right during his rep and threw the ball through the back of the endzone. Travis threw a fade to freshman receiver Joshua Burrell towards the back left corner of the endzone but the freshman receiver couldn’t hold on to it.

