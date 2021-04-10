‘Major’ crash on I-10 Eastbound in Gadsden County causing lane closures

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘major’ vehicle crash on I-10 East in Gadsden County near mile marker 193 has caused lane closures.

Multiple vehicles were impacted by the crash.

As of 11:57 a.m., all lanes were closed. As of 12:08 p.m., the left lane is still blocked, but other lanes have opened up.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Gadsden County on I-10 East, at MM193. Left lane blocked. Last updated at 12:08 PM. https://t.co/f10zXvUDgO — FL511 Panhandle (@fl511_panhandl) April 10, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use caution in the area.

