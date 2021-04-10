Advertisement

‘Major’ crash on I-10 Eastbound in Gadsden County causing lane closures

A ‘major’ vehicle crash on I-10 has closed all Eastbound lanes in Gadsden County as of 11:57 a.m.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘major’ vehicle crash on I-10 East in Gadsden County near mile marker 193 has caused lane closures.

Multiple vehicles were impacted by the crash.

As of 11:57 a.m., all lanes were closed. As of 12:08 p.m., the left lane is still blocked, but other lanes have opened up.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use caution in the area.

