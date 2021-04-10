MCSO: Ocala man proclaims himself Lucifer, holds woman captive, tells her she will be his sacrifice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after holding a woman against her will, raping her, and stabbing her over the course of several days.

William Rodriguez-Cordero is behind bars on charges of attempted second-degree murder, sexual battery involving physical force, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Wednesday after a woman was held against her will, attacked, stabbed, and raped. When the deputies met with the victim, they noticed extensive injuries.

“We are just very relieved that this victim was able to escape this horrible situation, and we were able to bring this criminal to justice,” said Zach Moore, the Public Information Officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Colon lives in the community and knew something was wrong when they spotted law enforcement in the usually quiet area.

“I did see a lot of cop cars down there with the yellow taping. That caught us by surprise, but we weren’t aware of the situation,” explained Colon.

The investigators were told she met with Rodriguez-Cordero on April 3 at his home. The victim told police that the 41-year-old started to strike and hit her face repeatedly after they began to argue. She said she tried to escape; however, he chased after her and stabbed her several times.

The police report states that Rodriguez-Cordero forced the woman inside his home to clean the blood and dirt off herself before he began to assault her again. He told the victim that he would “show her mercy” and bandaged her wounds. However, the victim says she remained at his home against her will for three days. MCSO says that Rodriguez-Cordero would let the victim heal for a day and then assault and stab her the next day. He also sexually assaulted her.

Another neighbor said the torture the victim suffered is horrific.

“Very shocked that somebody could do that to somebody else,” explained Travis Jones.

On April 7, she was able to escape and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home. She escaped with help when Rodriguez-Cordero showed his father a photo on his phone.

“The father is the one that told the victim to run,” said Moore.

Colon would have never expected something like this to happen in the community he calls home.

“For a little small town like this, this is usually stuff you hear out in bigger cities, not Ocala. That was pretty alarming,” said Colon.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment. Victim advocates are being offered to the woman.

Rodriguez-Cordero was arrested on Thursday and admitted to investigators that he struck the victim. However, he said he could not remember stabbing her.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

While TV20 cameras were outside the home on Friday, an older man drove into the garage. We asked him if had any comment. He told us he did not speak English.

