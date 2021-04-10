Advertisement

NWS: Tornado warning issued for Leon County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado warning has been issued for Leon County. It is in effect until 12 p.m.

According to NWS, it will be near the Doak Campbell Stadium area and Tallahassee Community College area around 11:45 a.m. and the Florida A&M area and Florida State University area around 11:50 a.m.

At 11:29 a.m. , a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles south of Midway, moving east at 40 mph, said NWS.

Other locations impacted include Springsax Park, Lake Bradford, Belair, Levy Park, Indian Head Acres, Andrew, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Bragg Stadium.

