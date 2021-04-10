Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties

By Charles Roop and WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a tornado watch as a potent line of thunderstorms moved through the western Big Bend late Saturday morning.

The watch, meaning conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather, expires at 2 p.m. Saturday. The only viewing area counties not included are Clinch, Echols, Suwannee, and Hamilton counties.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in the western Big Bend late Saturday morning - including locations such as Quincy, Havana, Tallahassee, Crawfordville and Carrabelle. A severe thunderstorm warning means conditions are imminent such as damaging winds and hail. Those in the warning need to move indoors and stay away from windows. The squall line is also being monitored for the potential of quick rotation.

There have been wind reports from the Panama City area of wind gusts as high as 78 mph at the Panama City Marina Saturday morning. Locally, a gust of 46 mph was reported in Apalachicola.

Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service as well as updates from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia counties in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The following Florida counties will be under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Saturday:

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Liberty

Madison

Taylor

Wakulla

The following Georgia counties will be under tornado watch until 2 p.m. Saturday:

Berrien

Brooks

Colquitt

Cook

Lanier

Lowndes

Thomas

Baker

Decatur

Early

Grady

Miller

Mitchell

Seminole

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County