Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a tornado watch as a potent line of thunderstorms moved through the western Big Bend late Saturday morning.

A Tornado WATCH is in effect for most of the viewing area until 2 PM Saturday. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Be weather aware and know what to do if a warning is issued for your location. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/56Ow7K8mfQ — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 10, 2021

The watch, meaning conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather, expires at 2 p.m. Saturday. The only viewing area counties not included are Clinch, Echols, Suwannee, and Hamilton counties.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in the western Big Bend late Saturday morning - including locations such as Quincy, Havana, Tallahassee, Crawfordville and Carrabelle. A severe thunderstorm warning means conditions are imminent such as damaging winds and hail. Those in the warning need to move indoors and stay away from windows. The squall line is also being monitored for the potential of quick rotation.

There have been wind reports from the Panama City area of wind gusts as high as 78 mph at the Panama City Marina Saturday morning. Locally, a gust of 46 mph was reported in Apalachicola.

Storm Report via NWS: @WeatherSTEM station report of a 46-mph gust at Apalachicola Airport in Franklin County at 11:08 AM. #flwx — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 10, 2021

Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service as well as updates from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia counties in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The following Florida counties will be under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Saturday:

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Liberty

Madison

Taylor

Wakulla

The following Georgia counties will be under tornado watch until 2 p.m. Saturday:

Berrien

Brooks

Colquitt

Cook

Lanier

Lowndes

Thomas

Baker

Decatur

Early

Grady

Miller

Mitchell

Seminole

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.