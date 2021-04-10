Significant Weather Advisory issued for several South Georgia counties, 1 Big Bend county
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIG BEND. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for a Big Bend county and several South Georgia counties until 2:45 p.m.
According to NWS, a strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nashville to 16 miles south of Perry. Winds in excess of 45 mph pare possible with these storms.
The following Big Bend county is under a Significant Weather Advisory until 2: 45 p.m.:
- Suwannee
That includes Live Oak, Jasper, Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Jennings, White Springs, Argyle, Statenville and Suwannee River State Park.
The following South Georgia counties under a Significant Weather Advisory until 2: 45 p.m.:
- Hamilton
- Echols
- Northwestern Clinch
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.