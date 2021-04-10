State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night’s deadly overnight shooting is the first officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee this year.

Now, a homicide investigation is underway.

Last year, the Capital City saw three officer-involved shootings.

All the evidence in officer-involved shootings are handed to a grand jury to see if any misconduct took place that could result in the officer being charged.

State attorney, Jack Campbell, tells WCTV this case will be presented to a Leon County grand jury and it could happen as soon as next month.

Campbell says in cases of officer-involved shooting there are two investigation that take place, an administrative investigation that city officials conduct about how appropriate it was to use deadly force.

The second investigation is a criminal investigation that the state attorney’s office will be handling because it is considered a homicide.

When it comes to the release of body camera footage, in the past, Campbell has been vocal that body camera footage should not be released before it gets before a grand jury.

He has since changed his position and says the footage should be released as soon as possible.

“I had made the decision before this incident happened that we were going to no longer try to restrict the release of body camera. I’ve contacted some of the community leaders about that prior to today and I talked to Chief Revell this morning and told him that I was once again as soon as they were ready to release the body cam, I have no objections to it being released as quickly as possible,” said Campbell.

Campbell says the only thing that could delay the body camera footage from getting released is Marsy’s Law.

The victims, those taken hostage, those who lived in the home, and the officers’ identity and address will be digitally edited before released to the public.

He says when the grand jury meets, the jurors will see the unedited video.

Campbell says he will try to make the process as transparent as possible, but he says if any criminal is found during the investigation the officer that would lift them outside of Marsy’s Law.

A grand jury is set to meet in April, but Campbell says he doesn’t believe the investigation will be finished by that time.

We do not have an exact timeline for when the body camera footage will be released, only that we can expect before the grand jury meets

