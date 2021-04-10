Advertisement

TCC awarded millions in grants to create construction programs aimed at rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Michael

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The state of Florida is now offering close to $3 million in grants at Tallahassee Community College to help students with careers in welding and construction.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Tuesday.

TCC administrators tell WCTV the funding could help hundreds of students as there is a growing demand for construction jobs in the state.

These new grants are a part of “Rebuild Florida” which is meant to help North Florida continue its recovery from Hurricane Michael.

“People need welders now,” said Jonelle Pate, a welding student at TCC.

Pate says he wanted to be a welder since he was a kid, a skill he says technology cannot replace.

“It’s not the same as actual people working with tools and stuff. You could have some technology problems, people mess up sometimes but we can fix it right then and there,” said Pate.

TCC officials say the workforce program addresses critical needs.

“Looking at two factors. How do we get folks back into jobs but with the skills that they need to not only improve their own livelihood but also Florida,” said Kimberly Moore, the vice president for workforce innovation at TCC.

Moore says the program requires about 400 school hours which can be accomplished in a semester.

She says many other skills supported by the new grant can help North Florida.

“Also carpentry, thinking about HVAC, masonry. All those traits that employers are absolutely vying for now. It’s critical to rebuilding and putting Florida back to where it once was or even on a better footing,” she said.

Moore says the grant will also be used to create tiny homes which will be placed at the Wakulla Environmental Institute as a part of their sustainable living program.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation late...
Tallahassee officer shoots and kills suspect following hostage situation
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Deadly crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to deadly crash on Bronough Street
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Celebration of life announced for Makayla Campa

Latest News

Dr. Christie Alexander joined Edan Schultz and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: April 9, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Big Bend and South Georgia...
Tornado watch issued for several Big Bend, South Georgia counties
State Attorney explains how soon body camera footage could be released in officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County