Walmart Foundations grant allowing 100 Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend members to attend FSU PRISM concert for free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, 100 members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend will be able to attend the Florida State University PRISM concert for free due to a grant from the Walmart Foundation, Opening Nights at Florida State University said in a Friday press release.

PRISM is part of FSU’s Opening Nights series and features students from FSU’s College of Music and their Chamber Winds, Symphonic Band, jazz ensembles, the Marching Chiefs and many other groups.

Opening Nights and Walmart also partnered in 2020 to provide the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend the opportunity to attend the PRISM concert.

According to the press release, these Boys & Girls Club members will also be provided lunch and attend an educational program prior to the performance.

“Our students had a great time last year,” said Director of Operations for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend, Kacy Dennis. “This kind of in-person, experiential educational programming and performance is inspirational and eye opening for our students. Given that this past year has been so challenging because of the pandemic, the kids are looking forward to being able to attend this event and have some fun!”

