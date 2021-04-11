Advertisement

Birthday in style: Marianna woman celebrates 111th birthday with drive-by party

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Marianna’s Mother Sarah Spires celebrated her 111th birthday in style with a drive by party Saturday.

Led by the Marianna Police Department, over 50 cars gathered to wish Spires a happy birthday and expressed their love with gifts and song.

Spires’ family sayid they feel extremely blessed to still have her in their lives and appreciate the love everyone has shown Mother Sarah for her big day.

“It feels awesome,” said Spires’ granddaughter, Regina Herring. “I tell you what we feel, very blessed right now today, because we know that all of this is orchestrated by Christ and even though the weather was inclement, we knew that God would hold back for a little bit just so we can celebrate her.”

Mother Sarah was joined by five different generations of family members and they said her faith and unconditional love has been the key to her longevity.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021

Latest News

The Florida State University Police Department said one man is in custody after being found...
FSUPD: Man carrying pellet gun on campus now in custody
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for help with getting information...
DCSO searching for information leading to arrest of person who fired shots into home
Beginning Monday, the Gadsden County Public Works department will host a bulky item-pick up...
Gadsden County holding bulky item pick-up service for unincorporated areas beginning Monday
The City of Valdosta held a ground-breaking ceremony for downtown’s Amphitheater Park.
City of Valdosta breaking ground for new Amphitheater Park