Birthday in style: Marianna woman celebrates 111th birthday with drive-by party

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Marianna’s Mother Sarah Spires celebrated her 111th birthday in style with a drive by party Saturday.

Led by the Marianna Police Department, over 50 cars gathered to wish Spires a happy birthday and expressed their love with gifts and song.

Spires’ family sayid they feel extremely blessed to still have her in their lives and appreciate the love everyone has shown Mother Sarah for her big day.

“It feels awesome,” said Spires’ granddaughter, Regina Herring. “I tell you what we feel, very blessed right now today, because we know that all of this is orchestrated by Christ and even though the weather was inclement, we knew that God would hold back for a little bit just so we can celebrate her.”

Mother Sarah was joined by five different generations of family members and they said her faith and unconditional love has been the key to her longevity.

