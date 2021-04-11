Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, April 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The showers and storms were back Sunday morning, but the severe threat remained in the southern extremities of the viewing area for the remainder of the day. An approaching cold front a mid-level trough of low pressure moving through the Southeast was helping to fire up the storms with the strongest cluster in the Gulf of Mexico. The highest threat of severe weather is over Central Florida into Lake Okeechobee where a level 3 risk was in place. But a level 1 (marginal) risk was over Franklin and the southern portions of Taylor and Suwannee counties, and most of Lafayette County as of a 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center.

8:00am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: today over central florida https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/6rRMPmYHbE — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 11, 2021

The severe weather mode of concern for viewing area is hail, according to the SPC with damaging winds and tornadoes to the south of the area. Rain chances will begin to decrease in the afternoon as the trough moves eastward and the uplift moves east ahead of it. The Pinpoint Weather Team received one report of sub-severe hail on the Facebook page from a viewer in the Chaires area in eastern Leon County Sunday morning, and another from Havana, Fla. on Twitter (see below). A cold front is forecast to pass Sunday night, bringing calmer and nicer weather into the region. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s in most locations with afternoon rain chances around 50%.

The weather remains nice Monday, but a warmer high of the upper 80s is in the forecast. Tuesday looks mostly tranquil with only a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s.

An approaching front is forecast to bring back rain chances Wednesday (40% for now), but decrease to near 10% Thursday with highs close to 80. Rain chances return Friday into Saturday (30%) with highs in the 70s.

