City of Valdosta breaking ground for new Amphitheater Park

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta held a ground-breaking ceremony for downtown’s Amphitheater Park.

The park will be built on the empty grass lot across from City Hall on North Lee Street.

The design includes an amphitheater, sidewalks, landscaping, a pond, park benches, and food truck parking.

The City of Valdosta hosts groundbreaking ceremony for the new amphitheater park. (WALB)

It can be used for a variety of events like live concerts, movie nights, and more.

Business owners in the area tell me they’re excited because this can bring lots of foot traffic.

And city officials say they’ve been anticipating this moment.

“As the Main Street office, we are just thrilled to finally have this project, you know, breaking ground and coming to fruition. We’ve been talking about it for a long time and it’s always been in the back of our minds as part of the master plan. We knew we wanted this space for downtown, it shows the community the city is investing in our downtown, they believe in our downtown,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.

Making sure the community had green space for gatherings was also very important for them.

The Main Street team tells me they’re ready to expand the event lineup for downtown.

Next up, the engineering department is working with contractors finalizing design plans, wrapping up permits, and then construction.

They hope to be wrapped up by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.