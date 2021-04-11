Advertisement

DCSO searching for information leading to arrest of person who fired shots into home

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for help with getting information on a person who fired shots into a Brinson home on April 3.(KY3)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for help with getting information on a person who fired shots into a Brinson home on April 3. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for any information leading to this person’s arrest.

DCSO sheriff, Wiley Griffin, posted about the incident Facebook. According to Griffin, the incident happened in the area of the 200 and 300 block of 3rd Street. Shots were fired into a home.

UPDATE 04/08/2021: REWARD Now $1,000

Posted by Wiley Griffin on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, DCSO is asking that you contact investigator Bill McClanahan at 229-400-8044 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at 229-400-8004.

