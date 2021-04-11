FSUPD: Man carrying pellet gun on campus now in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department said one man is in custody after being found carrying a pellet gun on campus early Sunday morning.

The incident happened near Landis and Gilchrist Halls around 2 a.m.

According to FSUPD, the man is not affiliated with FSU and has been detained pending appropriate charges.

