FSUPD: Man carrying pellet gun on campus now in custody
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department said one man is in custody after being found carrying a pellet gun on campus early Sunday morning.
The incident happened near Landis and Gilchrist Halls around 2 a.m.
According to FSUPD, the man is not affiliated with FSU and has been detained pending appropriate charges.
