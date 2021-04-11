Gadsden County holding bulky item pick-up service for unincorporated areas beginning Monday

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Beginning Monday, the Gadsden County Public Works department will host a bulky item-pick up service through May 13 for residents of the unincorporated areas of the county.

Items, such as furniture, mattresses and refrigerators will be accepted. Yard debris and household garbage is accepted.

The service is offered on a Gadsden County Board district-by-district schedule as follows:

The service is offered on a Gadsden County Board district-by-district schedule. (Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners)

According to the Gadsden County Public Works Department, all items should be placed by the right of way the day before the first day of pickup in your County Commissioner’s District. If you have any questions, you can call the Gadsden County Public Works Department at 850-875-8672.

