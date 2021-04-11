Advertisement

Havana’s Farmers Market draws shoppers to Main St.

The Havana Garden Club had their Spring Plant Sale and right next door was the Havana's Farmers...
The Havana Garden Club had their Spring Plant Sale and right next door was the Havana's Farmers Market.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It was a day of fun in Havana on Saturday.

The Havana Garden Club had their Spring Plant Sale and right next door was the Havana’s Farmers Market.

The vendors were out come rain or shine.

Maggie Harris of Mag’s Pies and Muffins tells WCTV she loves having the opportunity to sell her goods in person to create new customer relationships.

“Online is great. I mean I have a Facebook page and I do have an online following but its that person to person contact that kind of gives it that more homey feel than just through a computer screen,” said Harris.

The Havana Farmers Market takes place every second Saturday of the month.

