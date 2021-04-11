Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an early morning vehicle crash in Leon County early Saturday...
1 dead after crashing car into tree in Leon County
Tornado Warning
NWS: Tornado warning issued for Leon County
Kimberly Austin changed her plea in a hearing on the afternoon of November 13th.
Office manager sentenced to prison in healthcare fraud scheme
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
The rain and storms were back Sunday morning, but the severe threat looks to be lower than...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, April 11
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Son says Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
The Havana Garden Club had their Spring Plant Sale and right next door was the Havana's Farmers...
Havana’s Farmers Market draws shoppers to Main St.